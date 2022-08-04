Go-Ahead suitors raise takeover offer by £22m

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email

The bidders planning to buy Go-Ahead Group have upped their offer by more than £20 million to secure the takeover of the transport operator.

Australian bus network Kinetic and Spanish transport firm Globalvia agreed to take over Go-Ahead in June for around £647 million.

But the consortium of investors raised their takeover bid by £22 million to about £669 million on Thursday despite not having any competing suitors.

The deal will pay shareholders £15.50 for each share they own in the company, a 50p increase from the previous offer.

The offer includes a £1 special dividend per share.

In July, the bidders said they do not expect to reduce Go-Ahead’s headcount when they take over the business.

The consortium said there will be a “limited” impact on the staff employed to support Go-Ahead’s listing on the London Stock Exchange.

Australian bidder Kelsian dropped out of the race to buy Go-Ahead after falling share prices in Australia forced the group to withdraw its offer.

Go-Ahead increased profit guidance for its regional bus division last month after seeing a surge in passengers on public transport and anticipating a busy summer, particularly in tourist areas.

Michael Sewards, co-chief executive of Kinetic, and Javier Perez Fortea, chief executive of Globalvia, said: “This transaction will create a leading global, multi-modal, mass transit platform and unlock value for all stakeholders.

“Given our track record and experience we will provide long term capital and expertise to support the acceleration of Go-Ahead’s strategy and transition to net zero.”

The deal is expected to complete in October if it goes ahead as planned.