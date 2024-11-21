Government borrowing higher than expected in October
Borrowing rose to £17.4 billion last month marking the second highest October figure since monthly records began.
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
UK Government borrowing came in higher than forecast in October amid higher debt interest payments, according to official figures.
Borrowing rose to £17.4 billion last month marking the second highest October figure since monthly records began.
The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said public sector net borrowing was £1.6 billion higher than the same month last year.
Economists had predicted £13.3 billion of borrowing for October.
The fresh figures showed that central government debt interest rose to £9.1 billion for the month – the highest October figure on record.
ONS deputy director for public sector finances, Jessica Barnaby, said: “This month’s borrowing was the second highest October figure since monthly records began in January 1993.
“Despite the cut in the main rates of national insurance earlier in 2024, total receipts rose on last year.
“However, with spending on public services, benefits and debt interest costs all up on last year, expenditure rose faster than revenue overall.”