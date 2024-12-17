Government launches consultation on copyrighted material being used to train AI

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The use of copyrighted material to help train artificial intelligence models is the subject of a newly launched Government consultation as part of plans to drive innovation in AI and extra revenue for the creative sector.

A lack of clarity around whether it is right and fair that copyright material be used to train the models that are powering the new waves of AI tools has sparked debate around the world, with legal cases launched by firms and individuals in the creative industry over what they argue is unlicensed use of their material.

In contrast, some publishing organisations and media outlets have signed licensing deals with AI firms to allow them to use their material to train their models.

The Government said it will use the consultation, which will run for 10 weeks, until February 25, to explore key points of the debate including how to improve trust between the creative and AI sectors, and how creators can license and be remunerated for the use of their material.

It’s clear that our current AI and copyright framework does not support either our creative industries or our AI sectors to compete on the global stage Technology Secretary Peter Kyle

The Government said it would also examine how a wider access to high-quality data could help AI developers and boost the tech sector in the UK.

Technology Secretary Peter Kyle said: “The UK has an incredibly rich and diverse cultural sector and a groundbreaking tech sector which is pushing the boundaries of AI.

“It’s clear that our current AI and copyright framework does not support either our creative industries or our AI sectors to compete on the global stage.

“That is why we are setting out a balanced package of proposals to address uncertainty about how copyright law applies to AI so we can drive continued growth in the AI sector and creative industries, which will help deliver on our mission of the highest sustained growth in the G7 as part of our Plan for Change.

“This is all about partnership: balancing strong protections for creators while removing barriers to AI innovation; and working together across government and industry sectors to deliver this.”

We stand steadfast behind our world-class creative and media industries which add so much to our cultural and economic life Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy

Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy said: “This government firmly believes that our musicians, writers, artists and other creatives should have the ability to know and control how their content is used by AI firms and be able to seek licensing deals and fair payment.

“Achieving this, and ensuring legal certainty, will help our creative and AI sectors grow and innovate together in partnership.

“We stand steadfast behind our world-class creative and media industries which add so much to our cultural and economic life.

“We will work with them and the AI sector to develop this clearer copyright system for the digital age and ensure that any system is workable and easy to use for businesses of all sizes.”