Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $6 for 6 months
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Government urged to act on asbestos exposure

Health and safety professionals say thousands are dying despite ban on the deadly material.

Alan Jones
Wednesday 27 March 2024 10:03
Despite the ban on asbestos, an estimated 300,000 non-domestic buildings built before 1999 still contain the deadly material (Stephen Pond/PA)
Despite the ban on asbestos, an estimated 300,000 non-domestic buildings built before 1999 still contain the deadly material (Stephen Pond/PA)
(PA Wire)

Health and safety professionals are urging the Government to take more action to prevent thousands of people dying from asbestos exposure every year – 25 years on from the deadly material being banned in the UK.

The Institution of Occupational Safety and Health (IOSH) said that despite the ban, an estimated 300,000 non-domestic buildings built before 1999 still contain asbestos.

We know that about 5,000 people die from asbestos-related diseases every year in the UK. While the cause of their illness was likely exposure from decades ago, we believe that people are still being exposed today, putting them at risk of terminal cancers such as mesothelioma in the years to come

Head of policy Ruth Wilkinson

Ahead of next week’s Global Asbestos Awareness Week, the IOSH renewed its call on ministers to work with policymakers, regulators, employers and worker representatives to increase awareness.

Head of policy Ruth Wilkinson said: “We know that about 5,000 people die from asbestos-related diseases every year in the UK. While the cause of their illness was likely exposure from decades ago, we believe that people are still being exposed today, putting them at risk of terminal cancers such as mesothelioma in the years to come.

“This is unacceptable. What is of significant concern is the lack of consistency in managing asbestos among duty holders and a lack of awareness and knowledge about it among those who are coming into contact with it, particularly in smaller businesses.”

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in