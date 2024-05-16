Guinness going ‘green’ with 100 million-euro decarbonisation plan

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

The makers of Guinness are to invest 100 million euro in decarbonising its brewery in Dublin city centre.

Diageo said the plan will reduce water and energy consumption in the brewing process and “underpins the goal to accelerate to net zero carbon emissions” at St James’s Gate.

The goal of the investment is to phase out entirely the use of fossil fuels in its direct brewing operations and reduce direct and indirect greenhouse gas emissions (scope 1 and scope 2) generated by the site by more than 90%.

By 2030, the site’s renewable energy strategy will combine the use of grid-supplied electrical power heat pumps, and biogas generated within a new water recovery facility. This facility will also improve water use efficiency and enable a projected reduction in the water used to brew Guinness by 30%.

It is entirely possible to be a successful, booming, profitable business and do what is right by the planet Simon Harris

At an announcement on Thursday, Irish premier Simon Harris said the plans were a “green transformation” that would send a “strong message to the world”.

“I think it’s really good when you can see twin objectives being aligned: the importance of industry and jobs but also the importance of climate,” he said.

“I know this brewery has had such a long and historic association with the city and the country.

“It is really good to see its priorities now aligning with national and global priorities in terms of the importance of climate action.”

Mr Harris said the scale of the investment demonstrates Diageo’s commitment and leadership, adding: “It is entirely possible to be a successful, booming, profitable business and do what is right by the planet.”

Diageo’s global chief executive Debra Crew thanked the Irish Government for supporting the decarbonisation plan through grants from State agency Enterprise Ireland.

She said: “St James’s Gate is an historic location for an iconic brand. We’re 260 years into our 9,000-year lease at St James’s Gate and this investment will ensure that Guinness has an exciting and long-term sustainable future.

“We are proud to lead the way on decarbonisation, both as a major Irish business and as an industry-leading company.”

Diageo’s planning application for the project will be submitted to Dublin City Council later this year.