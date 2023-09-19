H&M charges customers £1.99 for online returns

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

H&M has become the latest retailer to require its customers to pay for online returns on orders.

Many retailers offer free online returns on products in order to help attract customers to make purchases.

However, H&M has joined the like of Zara, Boohoo and Next in introducing a charge.

The Sweden-based retail giant has told UK customers that they must now pay a £1.99 fee when taking an item back either in store or online, unless the product is faulty or incorrect.

The only exception is for H&M members, who are still allowed free product returns.

It comes after a surge in online shopping following the pandemic, with some retailers reporting that shoppers bought more items in bulk before returning unwanted products.

An H&M spokeswoman said: “On returns, we strive to help our customers to find the right size and fit from the outset, in order to reduce the returns rate.

“As we have communicated before, we started charging a fee for online returns in multiple markets some time ago.

“This system is currently in place in a selection of countries in Europe, including the UK since the beginning of this summer and the rollout is continuing to more markets.”