Halfords warns of bike parts shortage as it reports surging profits

Halfords has warned it faces an “acute” global shortage of bicycle parts as a boom in sales has coincided with supply problems causes by the pandemic.

Soaring popularity of electric bikes and e-scooters helped Halfords to record a 72 per cent jump in annual profits.

Sales of e-scooters almost doubled compared to the year before while bike sales were up 54 per cent. Underlying pre-tax profits for the group came in at £96.3m for the year to 2 April, up from £55.9m.

As people have increasingly switched from cars and public transport to bikes and scooters, supplies of parts have struggled to keep up with demand.

Brexit disruption and the blockage of the Suez Canal earlier this year have added to shipping problems caused by Covid-19.

Halfords said supply of parts “was, and remains, a challenge”, but the company took action to mitigate bottlenecks and worked with new suppliers to achieve “a steady intake of bikes throughout the year”.

The Bicycle Association said problems resulted from difficulty getting goods shipped from East Asia where many manufacturers are based. “This extended supply chain does mean that, even in normal circumstances, delivery times are long,” the association said.

“Sudden increases in global demand put additional pressure on production and, particularly recently, there have been constraints on shipping. This has resulted in some temporary delays in supply.”

Bikes are not the only items to have been in short supply. Retailers of a range of products shipped from Asia to Europe have been in short supply, including garden furniture and camping equipment.

Halfords boss Graham Stapleton told the PA news agency that sales of e-scooters, electric bikes and accessories make up around a fifth to a quarter of all bike sales.

The group is investing heavily in the area of electric vehicles and will have trained more than 2,000 of its store and garage staff to service electric cars, bikes and scooters by the end of its new financial year.

Halfords added it is “positive” over the outlook as it expects restrictions on foreign travel to boost staycation goods sales, such as touring and cycling products, while it sees motoring product demand benefiting from more normal traffic patterns.

Sales in the first nine weeks of the new financial year have remained solid – up 6.6% for retail motoring, 42 per cent for cycling and 6.6 per cent across its Autocentres against pre-pandemic levels two years ago.

Mr Stapleton said: “Demand for our services remains strong in the new financial year, and our touring categories are currently performing particularly well given the trend towards staycations this summer.”

Strong recent staycation sellers include car roof racks, bike racks and plug-in fridges, according to the group.

The group revealed it is also set to slash prices across its retail motoring ranges from next month as it expects customer belt-tightening.

It said: “The general economic outlook remains challenging, with consumers likely to be more cautious and expecting greater value from their purchases.

“We will address this by making a significant investment in pricing in our retail motoring business.”

Additional reporting by PA news agency