Heathrow Airport security officers dispute ends with new pay deal

A long-running dispute involving security officers at Heathrow Airport has ended after workers voted to accept an improved pay offer.

More than 2,000 security officers at Heathrow Terminals 3 and 5 and campus security were due to take 31 days of strike action throughout the summer, but talks resumed which Unite said led to an improved pay offer.

The union said workers will receive an increase of between 15.5% and 17.5%.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “This was a hard won victory which demonstrates what can be achieved when workers stand together and take action together

“The pay deal at Heathrow is a further demonstration of how Unite’s complete focus on jobs, pay and conditions is having direct benefits for its members.”

We can now move forward together and focus on delivering an excellent summer for our passengers Heathrow spokesperson

The dispute started before Easter, with Unite members taking a total of 18 days of industrial action.

Unite regional co-ordinating officer Wayne King said: “The solidarity and dedication of Unite’s reps and members was fundamental in ensuring Heathrow Airport returned to the negotiating table with an improved offer.”

A Heathrow spokesperson said: “We are pleased to confirm Unite members have voted to accept a two-year above-inflation pay deal, ending the current dispute and allowing the strikes to be called off.

“We can now move forward together and focus on delivering an excellent summer for our passengers.”