Heathrow warned about power supply days before outage caused closure, MPs told

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Heathrow Airport was warned about its power supply in the days before it closed because of an outage, MPs were told.

Nigel Wicking, chief executive of Heathrow Airline Operators Committee, which represents airlines that use the west London airport, said there were a “couple of incidents” which made him concerned.

The airport was closed to all flights on until about 6pm on Friday March 21, after a power outage caused by a fire at a nearby electricity substation which started late the previous night.

This disrupted more than 270,000 air passenger journeys.

Mr Wicking told the Transport Select Committee he spoke to the Team Heathrow director on March 15 about his concerns, and the chief operating officer and chief customer officer on March 19.

He said: “It was following a couple of incidents of, unfortunately, theft of wire and cable around some of the power supply that, on one of those occasions, took out the lights on therunway for a period of time.

“That obviously made me concerned and, as such, I raised the point I wanted to understand better the overall resilience of the airport.”

Mr Wicking said he believed Heathrow’s Terminal 5 could have been ready to receive repatriation flights by “late morning” on the day of the closure, and that “there was opportunity also to get flights out”.

Heathrow chief executive Thomas Woldbye said keeping the airport open during the outage would have been “disastrous”.

He told the committee: “It became quite clear we could not operate the airport safely quite early in this process, and that is why we closed the airport.

“If we had not done that, we would have had thousands of passengers stranded at the airport at high risk to personal injury, gridlocked roads around the airport, because don’t forget 65,000 houses and other institutions were powered down.

“Traffic lights didn’t work, just to give you an example, many things didn’t work. Parts of the civil infrastructure didn’t work.

“So the risk of having literally tens of thousands of people stranded at the airport, where we have would have nowhere to put them, we could not process them, would have been a disastrous scenario.”

Mr Woldbye told the committee the substation which caught fire was “by far the biggest” that served the airport, with a capacity of 70 megawatts.

Asked if some of the airport’s terminals could have reopened sooner, he said: “The fact that the lights were on at Terminal 5, which is entirely correct, doesn’t mean the terminal was operational.

“We didn’t have all CCTV, we didn’t have fire surveillance. The fire systems would work… but the fire surveillance systems of the airport (were) down, so we didn’t know where the systems were up and safe.

“All that had to be secured before we started operation.”

Mr Woldbye added: “I cannot guarantee you whether T5 could have opened an hour earlier.

“We did all we could to get it open as soon as we could, because we fully understand the airlines’ concerns around getting repatriated flights, repatriated passengers, and also getting flights in there.”

Mr Woldbye said the airport has contracts with energy company Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks for “resilient power set-ups”, and “we have to rely on the contracts we have”.

He added: “Should we have further resilience? But that, of course, comes at a very high cost, and that is the discussion we have to have with airlines, because we cannot make investments without having airlines (agree to them).”

Mr Wicking responded: “We already pay enough for Heathrow.

“I don’t feel that we should be paying more for further resilience.

“The resilience should have been there in the first place, frankly.”