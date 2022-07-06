Hiring boom puts Robert Walters on track to beat profit expectations
The London-listed company said it was boosted by a ‘strong’ jobs market over the past three months.
Recruitment giant Robert Walters has said profits are set to beat expectations after it benefited from the hot hiring market.
Shares in the company lifted on Wednesday morning after the London-listed company said it was boosted by a “strong” jobs market over the past three months.
Net fee income increased 26% to £112 million for the three months to June 30, against the same period last year, marking a record quarter for the business.
It said profits for the financial year are now expected to be “slightly ahead of current market expectations” as a result.
The company said it saw growth across all areas of the recruitment industry, including both permanent and contractor workers.
UK income increased by 13% to £20.4 million for the quarter as the firm highlighted increased recruitment activity in London and in other regions.
It said the UK market showed particularly strong demand for permanent roles, with a strong rebound in the financial services sector.
It comes after job vacancies jumped to a new record level of 1.3 million in May.
Robert Walters, chief executive of the business, said: “The jobs market has remained strong, and I am delighted that the group has delivered a record second quarter performance with net fee income increasing by 25% year-on-year.
“We have continued to invest in additional headcount to ensure we are able to further capitalise on the current demand for talent that exists across our global footprint and specialist disciplines, with staff numbers increasing by 7% since the end of March.
“This continued strong performance means that profit for the full year is now expected to be slightly ahead of current market expectations.”
Shares were 4.1% higher at 530p in early trading.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.