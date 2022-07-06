Hiring boom puts Robert Walters on track to beat profit expectations

The London-listed company said it was boosted by a ‘strong’ jobs market over the past three months.

Henry Saker-Clark
Wednesday 06 July 2022 09:20
Recruitment firm Robert Walters has been boosted by the strong jobs market (Victoria Jones/PA)
Recruitment firm Robert Walters has been boosted by the strong jobs market (Victoria Jones/PA)
(PA Wire)

Recruitment giant Robert Walters has said profits are set to beat expectations after it benefited from the hot hiring market.

Shares in the company lifted on Wednesday morning after the London-listed company said it was boosted by a “strong” jobs market over the past three months.

Net fee income increased 26% to £112 million for the three months to June 30, against the same period last year, marking a record quarter for the business.

It said profits for the financial year are now expected to be “slightly ahead of current market expectations” as a result.

The company said it saw growth across all areas of the recruitment industry, including both permanent and contractor workers.

Recommended

UK income increased by 13% to £20.4 million for the quarter as the firm highlighted increased recruitment activity in London and in other regions.

It said the UK market showed particularly strong demand for permanent roles, with a strong rebound in the financial services sector.

It comes after job vacancies jumped to a new record level of 1.3 million in May.

Robert Walters, chief executive of the business, said: “The jobs market has remained strong, and I am delighted that the group has delivered a record second quarter performance with net fee income increasing by 25% year-on-year.

“We have continued to invest in additional headcount to ensure we are able to further capitalise on the current demand for talent that exists across our global footprint and specialist disciplines, with staff numbers increasing by 7% since the end of March.

“This continued strong performance means that profit for the full year is now expected to be slightly ahead of current market expectations.”

Shares were 4.1% higher at 530p in early trading.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in