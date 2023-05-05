Holiday Inn owner reports bump as China reopens

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The owner of Holiday Inn has benefited from the reopening of China, it said on Friday, as it revealed that occupancy levels are close to what they were before the Covid-19 pandemic.

InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) said that revenue per available room – a key metric for the hotel industry – rose by a third in the first three months of the year, compared to the same period in 2022.

Growth was most pronounced in Greater China, where revenue per room grew 75%. The same figure jumped 64% in Europe, the Middle East, Africa and much of Asia (EMEAA), the business said.

The figure rose 12% in the UK, but fell by 9% in Japan, the business said. In the Americas the figure was up 18% compared to last year.

“We’ve seen a good start to the year, with continued strong trading in both the Americas and EMEAA, and an excellent rebound in demand in Greater China since the lifting of travel restrictions,” said chief executive Keith Barr.

“Leisure demand has remained buoyant, and there has been further return of business and group travel as expected.

“The guest appeal of our brands has continued to support pricing, with rate up 10% versus 2019 and occupancy now almost back to pre-Covid levels.”

Mr Barr added: “We opened 8,000 rooms across 45 hotels in the quarter, and while financing challenges for the wider commercial real estate industry are holding back new hotel development and opening activity fully returning to normal, we anticipate improving levels as the year progresses.

“Meanwhile, conversions increased to be over a third of both openings and signings in the period.”

The business said that it was nearly a third of the way through its share buyback programme, which was announced in February and aims to return 750 million dollars (£594 million) to its investors.

On Friday IHG also revealed that Mr Barr would step down from his role as chief executive, after deciding he wants to return to the US with his family.

He has been IHG’s top boss since 2017 and with the business for 30 years. He hands over the role to Elie Maalouf, the current Americas chief executive.