How will Friday’s train strike affect each operator?

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Rail services are being hit by more strike action.

Train drivers who are members of Aslef will walk out on Friday.

Here is a breakdown of each operator’s plan:

– Avanti West Coast

No trains.

– c2c

No trains.

– Caledonian Sleeper

The operator’s staff are not participating in the strike but services will not call at Watford Junction as the station will be closed due to the industrial action.

– Chiltern Railways

No trains.

– CrossCountry

No trains.

– East Midlands Railway

No trains.

– Elizabeth line

Usual service.

– Gatwick Express

No trains but Southern will run a very limited service calling at Gatwick Airport and London Victoria only.

– Grand Central

Usual service.

– Great Northern

No trains.

– Great Western Railway

An extremely limited service will operate, and only between around 7am and 6.30pm.

The only open routes will be between London Paddington and both Bristol Temple Meads and Oxford; Reading and Basingstoke, Redhill and Newbury; Westbury and Swindon; Cardiff and Bristol Temple Meads; Exeter St Davids and both Barnstaple and Exmouth; Plymouth and Gunnislake; and Penzance and St Ives.

– Greater Anglia

A reduced service will run and only between London Liverpool Street and each of Norwich, Colchester and Southend Victoria.

– Heathrow Express

A reduced service will operate with only one train per hour in each direction between London Paddington and Heathrow Airport.

– Hull Trains

Usual service.

– London North Eastern Railway (LNER)

An extremely limited service will run with around one train every two hours in each direction.

– London Northwestern Railway

No trains.

– London Overground

Usual service.

– Lumo

Usual service.

– Merseyrail

Usual service.

– Northern

No trains.

– ScotRail

Usual service.

– South Western Railway

A reduced service will operate and only between 7am and 7pm.

Trains will only run between London Waterloo and each of Basingstoke, Twickenham and Woking; and between Guildford and Woking.

– Southeastern

No trains.

– Southern

A very limited service will operate, calling at Gatwick Airport and London Victoria only.

– Stansted Express

Just one train per hour in both directions between London Liverpool Street and Stansted Airport.

– Thameslink

No trains.

– TransPennine Express

No trains.

– Transport for Wales

Usual service.

– West Midlands Railway

No trains.