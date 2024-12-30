HS2 in ‘very serious situation’, boss says

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

HS2 is in a “very serious situation” and needs a “fundamental reset”, the new boss of the company building the high-speed railway has warned.

Mark Wild, chief executive of HS2 Ltd, said he is committed to ensuring the railway opens “safely and efficiently”.

Earlier this month, HS2 Ltd estimated the cost of building the railway would be between £54 and £66 billion in 2019 prices – between £67 and £83 billion in current prices.

I am committed to delivering this reset over the coming year Mark Wild, HS2 Ltd

But appearing before the Commons Public Accounts Committee, the Department for Transport’s top civil servant Dame Bernadette Kelly said these figures were not “reliable” and an agreed estimate was unlikely to be produced until “well into 2025”.

Mr Wild, who joined HS2 Ltd at the start of December, said in a statement on Monday: “New railways provide better journeys and they boost economic growth by fuelling investment in communities and businesses.

“The prize is clear. However, the programme is in a very serious situation that requires a fundamental reset to enable it to be delivered to the lowest feasible cost.

“I am committed to delivering this reset over the coming year to ensure the railway can be brought into service safely and efficiently.”

HS2 Ltd published an update outlining the progress in building the 140-mile line between London and the West Midlands.

It said 38 of the 55 miles of twin-bore tunnels have been excavated, and 58% of engineering work to prepare the ground for the railway’s cuttings, embankments, stations and landscaping has been completed.

Work has also stated on constructing 158 out of 227 viaducts and bridges.

More than 31,000 people are employed on the programme, which has 350 active construction sites.

Mr Wild said: “HS2 represents a significant investment in Britain’s future and in the last month I’ve been inspired by the hugely impressive feats of civil engineering taking shape right along the route.”

Construction projects expected to be completed in 2025 include excavation of the 8.4-mile Northolt Tunnel in west London and both bores of the 3.5-mile Bromford Tunnel which will carry the line in and out of Birmingham.