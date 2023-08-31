Hundreds of job losses confirmed at Wilko as bidder misses deadline

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Hundreds of jobs will be lost at Wilko after a bid for the entirety of the collapsed retailer fell through.

The only potential bidder, which had said it would protect all 12,500 employees and 400 Wilko sites, missed a deadline set by administrator PwC.

PWC said “it is now clear that no viable offer structure put forward includes the group in its entirety”, adding that 269 support centre workers will have their last day with the business on Monday.

There will be further redundancies across the company’s two distribution centres from early next week, it said.

The GMB union said a bidder, reported to be M2 Capital, had not submitted the evidence needed to show it could buy the business.

PwC also said there had been no viable offers for Kin Limited, a subsidiary of the company. Kin has been forced to close, with 14 jobs gone.

The administrator said discussions are continuing with bidders interested in buying parts of the business.

The GMB said: “As a result of this unwelcome development, the redundancy processes which were paused two days ago are set to restart almost instantly.”