‘It’s great to be back together’ – Heinz and Tesco bury the hatchet after pricing row

Beans had been disappearing from Tesco’s shelves amid a dispute between the firms

August Graham
Friday 08 July 2022 15:57
Heinz has resumed shipments to the UK’s biggest supermarket. (David Parry/PA)
(PA Archive)

Tesco’s shelves will be brimming with beans again as the company reached a truce in its dispute with food giant Heinz.

In a joint statement the firms said they had got “back together” after gaps opened in the aisles of the UK’s biggest supermarket.

According to reports, bosses at Tesco had been displeased by the rising prices for Heinz products, as they try to compete with discount retailers Aldi and Lidl.

During the spat, it is understood that Heinz suspended deliveries to the supermarket chain.

Lorries full of Heinz products including Heinz Tomato Ketchup and Heinz Beanz will hit the road shortly

Companies' statement

It led to shortages of some products, including some types of baked beans and chicken noodle soup.

“Tesco and Heinz are pleased to have reached an agreement that will see the full range of Heinz products return to Tesco shelves and online, continuing to offer our customers great value on the nation’s favourite Heinz varieties,” the companies said.

“Lorries full of Heinz products including Heinz Tomato Ketchup and Heinz Beanz will hit the road shortly, and Tesco colleagues will be working hard to ensure shelves are filled again over the coming days.

“With British summertime finally here, Tesco shoppers will be able to get all the essentials they need for their perfect summer salad or barbecue, including the Heinz varieties they know and love. It’s great to be back together.”

During the spat, Tesco had said that it was trying to keep the price of a weekly shop in check as costs soar for under-pressure households.

“We will not pass on unjustifiable price increases to our customers,” it said.

Research by the trade magazine The Grocer shows that the cost of a tin of Heinz baked beans has increased from 90p to £1.20 in Asda.

A four pack of 400g Heinz tomato soup cans has gone from £2.50 to £3.50 in Sainsbury’s, the publication also revealed.

