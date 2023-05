John Allan to stand down as chairman of Barratt after misconduct allegations

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Outgoing Tesco chairman John Allan is also stepping down from his role chairing housebuilder Barratt Developments amid allegations over his conduct.

Barratt has requested that Mr Allan leaves his post as chairman on June 30, bringing forward the end of his nine-year tenure that was due to finish in September.

It comes after Tesco announced on Friday that he would be standing down from the helm of their board next month as it said the allegations of misconduct by the businessman “risk becoming a distraction”.

My early departure from Barratt is a result of the anonymous and unsubstantiated allegations made against me, as reported in the Guardian which I vehemently deny John Allan

Mr Allan – who was also previously president of the CBI – blamed “anonymous and unsubstantiated allegations” of misconduct against him for the decision by the Barratt board to end his tenure early.

The construction firm stressed that it has not received any complaints about Mr Allan during his time at the company.

But it said it was “in the best interests of Barratt to accelerate the planned transition to the new chairman of the board to prevent the ongoing impact of the allegations against John from becoming disruptive to the company”.

It comes after Mr Allan faced four allegations in the media in relation to his personal conduct, three of which he “vehemently” denies, and one over which he “unreservedly apologised” for inappropriate comments made to a female member of staff.

In a separate statement, Mr Allan said: “It is with regret that at the request of the board I am stepping down as chairman of Barratt Developments Plc as of June 30 2023, ahead of finishing my tenure in early September as planned.

“My early departure from Barratt is a result of the anonymous and unsubstantiated allegations made against me, as reported in the Guardian which I vehemently deny.”

Barratt said Mr Allan would be replaced by non-executive director and chairwoman-designate Caroline Silver.

Jock Lennox, senior independent director at Barratt, said: “The board is grateful to John for his nine years of service to Barratt.

“He leaves the company in a strong financial and operational position.”