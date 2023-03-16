John Lewis staff miss out on bonus as retailer slides to £78m loss

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The John Lewis Partnership has said it will not hand staff a bonus for only the second time since 1953 after the retail group fell to a hefty loss.

Bosses said the business will now increase cost-cutting efforts to complete a turnaround of the group’s financial performance.

The group, which runs the department store chain and Waitrose supermarket arm, recorded a £78 million loss before exceptional items for the year to January 28.

It represented a slump from a £181 million profit in the previous year, with John Lewis blaming “inflationary pressures”.

Chairwoman Dame Sharon White apologised to staff that they would not receive a bonus payment following a “tough set of results”.

In a letter to staff, Ms White said: “You’ve been exceptional in what has been another very tough year. Two years of pandemic and now a cost-of-living crisis.

“Inflation has had a big impact on the partnership and sent our costs soaring – up almost £180 million on last year.

“I am sorry that the loss means we won’t be able to share a bonus this year or do as much as we would like on pay.”

On Thursday, the retail group said it fell to the loss after customers bought less, with sales declining by 2% to £12.25 billion for the year.

Waitrose sales declined by 3% to £7.3 billion, while John Lewis recorded 0.2% growth to £4.94 billion.