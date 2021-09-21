Johnson ‘optimistic’ over US trade deal but expecting hard negotiations

Boris Johnson has declined to commit to getting a post-Brexit trade deal with the US by the next election, ahead of his talks with Joe Biden in the White House

The Prime Minister said he has “plenty of reason to be optimistic” about the prospects of getting the free trade agreement (FTA) touted by Leave supporters as a major prize of leaving the European Union but noted Americans “do negotiate very hard”.

His concession on Tuesday came after suggesting trade negotiations are not a priority for the US president, who he accepted has “a lot of fish to fry”.

Mr Johnson spoke to broadcasters in a skyscraper in New York where he has been attending a UN summit, before getting the train to Washington DC for his first visit to the White House since Mr Biden succeeded Donald Trump.

Asked if he would get the deal by 2024, the Prime Minister told Sky News: “We will keep going with free trade deals around the world including in the United States.

“I have plenty of reason to be optimistic about that. But the Americans do negotiate very hard.”