Judge gives green light for proposed sale of Bulb to be able to proceed

A High Court judge has given the green light for the proposed sale of collapsed energy company Bulb to Octopus Energy to be able to proceed, despite new legal challenges from rival suppliers.

Mr Justice Zacaroli appointed a key date for the completion of an asset transfer as part of the transaction, in the face of arguments that he should delay his decision.

His ruling on Wednesday came soon after other energy providers, Scottish Power, British Gas and Eon, lodged urgent High Court bids to challenge the lawfulness of decision-making over the proposed Bulb transaction.

Scottish Power previously told the judge that the marketing of Bulb – a failed supplier bailed out at a forecasted cost to taxpayers of £6.5 billion – was “defective” and should be re-run to allow for alternative bids.

I do not have either visibility or control over the timing of judicial review proceedings Mr Justice Zacaroli

It was also alleged in court that there had been an “abject lack of transparency” over the deal, with British Gas claiming to have been “stonewalled” in requests for information.

Mr Justice Zacaroli appointed December 20 as a start date under an energy transfer scheme (ETS).

The Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy (BEIS) previously confirmed an agreement had been reached between special administrators of Bulb and Octopus, and that the sale will be completed following the statutory ETS process, which will move Bulb’s relevant assets into a new separate entity that will “protect consumers during the transfer process”.

Business and Energy Secretary Grant Shapps announced he had approved the scheme earlier this month, to take effect on a date ordered by a High Court judge.

Mr Justice Zacaroli told a hearing in London: “I have decided that I should appoint and will appoint the effective time of 23:58 of December 20 2022.”

The judge said the “only obstacle” to the ETS proceeding was the separate judicial review challenges, but said decisions in relation to those cases should be dealt with by a different division of the High Court.

He told the court that Mr Shapps’s decision was a “valid and effective decision until such time a court order is made quashing it”.

Mr Justice Zacaroli said he had a “limited” role over proceedings, adding: “I do not have either visibility or control over the timing of judicial review proceedings.”