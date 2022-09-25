Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Labour pledges to use state-owned investment fund to ‘build British industry’

Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves will set out the policy at the party conference.

Martina Bet
Sunday 25 September 2022 22:30
Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves (Yui Mok/PA)
Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves (Yui Mok/PA)
(PA Wire)

A Labour government would set up a state-owned investment fund so the British state could invest directly in productive projects and create a return for taxpayers, the shadow chancellor has said.

Ahead of her speech at the Labour conference, Rachel Reeves set out the party’s mission to “build British industry”, investing in national projects from battery factories to renewable-ready ports.

She will argue the policy is a “real plan for the climate”, a “real plan for growth” and a “real plan for levelling up”.

The projects would be funded by a National Wealth Fund, with the party’s Green Prosperity Plan, which was announced at the last Labour conference, putting an initial £8.3 billion into a central pot.

The creation of the fund, the PA news agency understands, could be modelled on similar institutions in countries like Norway and Singapore and its aim is to create long-term wealth for Britain.

Recommended

The policy would mean that when public money is spent on these projects, the British people would own a share of that wealth and benefit from the returns on those investments.

When I say I want to buy, make and sell more in Britain I mean it

Rachel Reeves

Speaking at the Labour conference in Liverpool, Ms Reeves is expected to say: “Here is the deal: The next Labour Government will create a National Wealth Fund so that when we invest in new industries, in partnership with business the British people will own a share of that wealth and the taxpayer will get a return on that investment.

“Because conference, when I say I want to buy, make and sell more in Britain I mean it.

“What you will see in your town, in your city, under Labour is a sight we have not seen often enough in our country.

“Cranes going up, shovels in the ground. The sounds and sights of the future arriving. Secure, skilled jobs for plumbers, electricians and joiners, for designers, scientists and engineers.

“Wealth that will flow back into your community and onto your high street. Wealth that the British people will own a stake in. Wealth that is invested in our country’s future.”

She will add: “That is a real plan for the climate. That is a real plan for growth. That is a real plan for levelling up.

“A zero carbon economy – made right here… made in Britain.”

Shadow climate change secretary Ed Miliband (James Manning/PA)
(PA Wire)

Labour wants to target the money at industries where public investment could attract further private sector spending to deliver energy security and a zero-carbon economy, as well as jobs and growth across the economy.

The projects include eight new battery factories, six clean steel plants, nine renewable-ready ports, the world’s largest hydrogen electrolyser plant and net-zero industrial clusters in every region of the country.

Labour’s plan would also see the investment deployed in every region across the UK, with the plan for offshore wind alone injecting investment into nine clusters: Forth and Tay, Humber, East Anglia, Solent, North West and North Wales, Belfast Harbour, North East Scotland, North East England and the Celtic Sea.

Shadow climate change secretary Ed Miliband said: “It is time to take back control of Britain’s economic destiny by making sure that we build the industries of the future in our towns and cities. An economy by the many for the many.”

“The Conservatives have let good jobs go overseas, and watched our industries lose out as other countries get ahead in the global race.

Recommended

“We say no more. Labour’s National Wealth Fund is based on a simple idea: that it is time to invest and build the wealth for this country, so we can lead the world in industries such as hydrogen, electric vehicles, green steel and offshore wind.

“This is about good jobs that pay well, with strong trade unions, and with money that flows back into the pockets of the British people.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in