Labour targets Sunak’s wife non-dom status in latest attack ad

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Labour has continued its personal attacks on Rishi Sunak with an advert targeting his wife’s previous non-dom tax status.

Sir Keir Starmer told his shadow cabinet that he makes “no apologies at all” for the controversial campaign, and that the focus will move this week from the Prime Minister’s record on crime to the cost of living.

The latest social media ad, featuring a picture of Mr Sunak in the same style as the earlier ones, says: “Do you think it’s right to raise taxes for working people when your family benefitted from a tax loophole? Rishi Sunak does.”

It says the Conservatives “have raised taxes 24 times since 2019” while refusing to “close the non-dom tax loophole” for foreign residents in the UK.

Mr Sunak’s wife, Akshata Murty, was revealed last year to hold the special tax status, reportedly saving her millions, but has since said she will pay UK taxes on all her worldwide income.

A Tory source hit back, calling the ad “the height of hypocrisy from a party which has already made £90 billion of unfunded spending commitments and whose leader stands to benefit from a bespoke, tax-unregistered pension scheme unavailable to others.

“Rishi Sunak has a plan to halve inflation, grow the economy and reduce debt. Sir Keir only has a plan to play politics on Twitter.”

Labour frontbencher Pat McFadden said he stands behind the campaign because it is pointing out the Tories’ record on crime and the economy.

“These are legitimate areas for public debate,” the shadow chief secretary to the Treasury told Sky News.

Rishi Sunak is the chief architect of choices prioritising the wealthiest and of the Government’s failure to get a grip of the economy and get growth going Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer

He declined to say whether any subject is off limits when challenged over the inclusion of the Prime Minister’s wife, arguing it is a “completely legitimate point” that the tax loophole should be closed to raise money for public services.

The first ad in the campaign, which accused Mr Sunak of not wanting child sex abusers to go to prison, drew criticism from across the political spectrum and unease among the shadow cabinet.

Senior figures including former home secretary Lord David Blunkett called for it to be withdrawn, saying Labour is better than “gutter” politics.

But Sir Keir has refused to back down, urging his frontbenchers to “continue to focus relentlessly on exposing the failures” of the Tory Government in the run-up to May’s local elections.

“Rishi Sunak is the chief architect of choices prioritising the wealthiest and of the Government’s failure to get a grip of the economy and get growth going,” the Labour leader wrote in a letter to his colleagues.

He accused Mr Sunak of “supplying the touchpaper for another Conservative Government to blow up the economy” as chancellor and then continuing in No 10 to “make choices which loaded the costs on to working people”.

“The voters must know that Rishi Sunak’s fingerprints are all over their struggling household budgets.”

Further scheduled ads will include one suggesting Mr Sunak thinks it is right that the public is paying for the “Conservatives crashing the economy” through higher housing costs.

Labour is hoping to benefit in England’s May 4 local elections as the Tories continue to lag far behind in national polls.

On a campaign visit to Brighton on Tuesday, shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves was to repeat the party’s pledge to help more first-time buyers on to the housing ladder.

They faced a nearly £500-a-month increase in mortgage bills from January to December last year due to rates soaring under Liz Truss’s government, according to Labour analysis.