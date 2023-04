List of 46 Prezzo restaurants set to close

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Prezzo has said it will shut 46 restaurants which have been hit hard by soaring costs and changes to customer habits.

The Italian restaurant group said the closures, which will affect 810 workers, come after utility costs rocketed by more-than double.

It said the shake-up will impact a raft of sites where footfall is still below pre-pandemic levels and leave more restaurants in busier shopping destinations such as retail parks or tourist hot-spots.

Here is a full list of all the Prezzo restaurants due to close:

– Beccles, Suffolk– Billericay, Essex– Bolton, Greater Manchester– Borehamwood, Hertfordshire– Boston, Lincolnshire– Bracknell, Berkshire– Brentwood, Essex– Buckhurst Hill, Essex– Buckingham, Buckinghamshire– Chichester, West Sussex– Chingford, London– Colchester, Essex– Corby, Northamptonshire– Didcot, Oxfordshire– Eastbourne, East Sussex– Egham, Surrey– Eltham, London– Ely, Cambridgeshire– Epsom, Surrey– Fleet, Hampshire– Glasgow, St Vincent Place– Hailsham, East Sussex– Harpenden, Hertfordshire– Livingston, West Lothian– Lyndhurst, Hampshire– Maidstone, Kent– Mere Green, Birmingham– Mill Hill, London– Oxford, Oxfordshire– Plymouth, Devon– Redditch, Worcestershire– Redhill, Surrey– Rugby, Warwickshire– Shepperton, Surrey– Shirley, Warwickshire– Sidcup, London– St Neots, Cambridgeshire– Stowmarket, Suffolk– Tenterden, Kent– Tunbridge Wells, Kent– Weybridge, Surrey– Whitstable, Kent– Wickford, Essex– Wimborne, Dorset– Winchester, Hampshire– Woodford Green, London