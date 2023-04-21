List of companies and organisations which have left the CBI

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Several big companies and trade bodies have announced that they plan to leave the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) after more than a dozen allegations of sexual misconduct from women who worked for the group.

Insurer Aviva became the first to leave the influential trade body, which claims to represent around 190,000 businesses across the UK.

Below is a list of the companies and organisations which have so far announced plans to leave the group and the statements they have made, if any.

Others have said they are pausing or suspending their membership.

– Association of British Insurers

“It has become untenable to retain our membership in light of further serious allegations and we have informed the CBI of our decision to leave with immediate effect,” an ABI spokesperson said.

– Aviva

“In light of the very serious allegations made, and the CBI’s handling of the process and response, we believe the CBI is no longer able to fulfil its core function – to be a representative voice of business in the UK,” an Aviva spokesperson said.

“We have therefore regrettably terminated our membership with immediate effect.”

– People’s Partnership

“Following the very serious allegations made, we have made the decision that we can no longer remain members of the CBI,” said People’s Partnership director of policy Phil Brown.

– Phoenix

“Further to the allegations reported this morning, we have taken the decision to resign our membership of the CBI with immediate effect,” a spokesperson said.

– Zurich UK

“We are deeply concerned about the allegations made about the CBI and have decided to terminate our membership with immediate effect,” a Zurich UK spokesperson said.