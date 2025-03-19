London’s FTSE 100 treads water ahead of US and UK rate decisions

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The UK’s FTSE 100 was treading water on Wednesday in a mixed session for European and US stock markets as investors await key monetary policy decisions.

Interest rates in the UK and the US are widely expected to remain on hold as policymakers exercise caution in the face of a fast-moving economic landscape, and heightened uncertainty around global trade tensions.

It was a strong start to trading for top indexes in the US ahead of the Federal Reserve’s policy announcement on Tuesday evening.

The S&P 500 was climbing 0.8%, and Dow Jones was up about 0.7% by the time European markets closed.

Investor sentiment was more muted in the UK, where the FTSE 100 index lost some ground in the late afternoon.

The blue chip index edged 1.43 points higher, or 0.02%, to close at 8,706.66.

Experts think the UK’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) will opt to keep rates at 4.5% on Thursday, while they weigh up rising inflation, a changing growth outlook, and the impact of US trade tariffs.

In Paris, the Cac 40 index rose 0.7%. Meanwhile, in Frankfurt, the Dax moved 0.4% lower.

The pound was weakening against the US dollar on Wednesday, down 0.2% at 1.297, but strengthening against the euro, up around 0.3% at 1.192.

In company news, Compass Group fell to the bottom of the FTSE 100 after its share price took a hit following a broker downgrade.

BNP Paribas Exane moved its rating from “outperform” to “underperform” which knocked the catering group’s share price down by nearly 5%. At close, it was 4.8% lower.

Investment manager M&G told investors it would be increasing its dividend payouts each year due to its “confidence in the outlook” of the company.

It said it had been reducing costs and making the organisation more efficient, with savings worth £188 million made since the start of 2023.

The group, nonetheless, reported outflows of £1.9 billion for the latest year. Shares in M&G closed 2% higher.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 were: Games Workshop, up 390p to 14,630p; Informa, up 16.4p to 786p; JD Sports, up 1.58p to 79.52p; Melrose Industries, up 10.6p to 540.6p; and M&G, up 4.4p to 225.6p.

The biggest fallers on the FTSE 100 were: Compass Group, down 125p to 2,500p; Croda, down 81p to 3,017p; Diageo, down 44.5p to 2,035.5p; GSK, down 26.5p to 1,505p; and Schroders, down 6.2p to 380.4p.