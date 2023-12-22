Jump to content

London Underground staff plan rolling week of strikes in January

Action by RMT workers will begin on January 5.

Alan Jones
Friday 22 December 2023 08:25
RMT members have voted overwhelmingly to take industrial action over a 5% pay offer (PA)
(PA Archive)

London Underground workers will stage a series of strikes in the new year in a dispute over pay.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) have voted overwhelmingly to take industrial action over a 5% pay offer.

Engineering and maintenance workers will be taking action over January 5/6, with no rest-day working or overtime until January 12.

Our members have made it clear that they are prepared to take action and we urge TfL to improve their offer to avert disruption in the capital

Mick Lynch, RMT

London Underground control centre and power/control members will be taking action over January 7/8, and fleet workers will walk out on January 8.

Signallers and service controller members will take action on January 9 and 12 while all fleet, stations and trains grades will walk out on January 10.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said Tube workers who help bring “vast amounts of value” to the London economy were not going to put up with senior managers and commissioners “raking it in”, while they were given “modest below-inflation offers”.

He said: “The refusal of Transport for London to restore staff travel facilities and create a two-tier workforce is also unacceptable.

“Our members have made it clear that they are prepared to take action and we urge TfL to improve their offer to avert disruption in the capital.”

