London Underground workers to take industrial action

London Underground workers are to take industrial action in a long-running dispute over jobs, pensions and conditions.

The Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) said its members will take strike action from July 23 to 28.

The RMT said there will be no strike on Monday July 24, while workers in different grades will take action on each of the other days.

The union said hundreds of jobs are set to be axed, affecting Tube stations and maintenance.

Plans by Transport for London to cut 600 jobs and attack our members' pensions are simply unacceptable Mick Lynch, RMT

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: “This week of action will shut down the London Underground and show just how important the work of our members is.

“Plans by Transport for London (TfL) to cut 600 jobs and attack our members’ pensions are simply unacceptable.

“We are aware that Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has had the TfL budget cut.

“However, he needs to align himself with our union and his London Underground staff in pushing back against the Tory Government, exposing their damaging agenda to a key part of London transport infrastructure.”

Glynn Barton, TfL’s chief operating officer, said: “We are disappointed that the RMT has announced strike action on this range of issues that we have been attempting to discuss with them openly and co-operatively.

We are trying to create a fairer, more efficient London Underground that works for our staff and for London Glynn Barton, Transport for London

“We are urging the union to reconsider and engage with us to discuss the issues and seek a resolution.

“There are no current proposals to change pension arrangements and, although we are discussing with union colleagues a range of proposals to improve how London Underground operates, no employee will lose their job or be asked to work additional hours.

“We are trying to create a fairer, more efficient London Underground that works for our staff and for London.

“All stations would remain well staffed at all times and we believe that our proposals would give an even better and more reliable service to our customers both in terms of our stations and our train services.”