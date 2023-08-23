Majority of Wilko stores to shut in next week, says union

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The majority of Wilko stores are to shut “in the next week”, a union has said following talks with administrators for the stricken retailer.

The GMB union, which represents more than 3,000 of Wilko’s 12,500 staff, said it was told that the high street chain is set to announce a raft of redundancies as a result.

The retailer tumbled into administration two weeks ago, putting the future of its 400 shops in doubt.

Administrators from PwC then sought offers from potentially interested firms in an effort to save jobs and stores.

We will fight to ensure Wilko bosses are held accountable for the simple reason our members deserve so much better Andy Prendergast, GMB

However, the union said on Wednesday it was told in a meeting that “there is no longer any prospect that the majority of the business will be saved”.

As a result, it said there are expected to be redundancies affecting staff in stores and call centres.

Some stores may still be bought, either individually or as part of larger packages, as part of the insolvency process.

Rivals Poundland, B&M, The Range and Home Bargains were reportedly among the firms interested in parts of the Wilko business.

PwC have been contacted for comment.

Andy Prendergast, GMB national secretary, said: “GMB union will continue to support members through this process and will fight to ensure members are consulted as per the law and that you receive every penny you are entitled to.

“We will fight to ensure Wilko bosses are held accountable for the simple reason our members deserve so much better.

“GMB will not forget the incompetence that has led to this collapse and we will not forget the dividends paid to the millionaires who gambled your jobs on their whims.”