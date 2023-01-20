Mark Harper: There is no ‘bottomless pit’ of money to improve RMT offer
The Rail Delivery Group (RDG), representing train operators, has described its proposal to the RMT as its ‘best and final offer’.
Transport Secretary Mark Harper has insisted an offer made to the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) in a bid to break the deadlocked dispute over pay, jobs and conditions will not be improved.
The Cabinet minister said there is “not a bottomless pit” of money available to railway workers.
The Rail Delivery Group (RDG), representing train operators, has described its proposal to the RMT of a minimum pay rise of 9% over two years as its “best and final offer”.
Mr Harper was asked on a visit to a business near his Forest of Dean constituency if a rejection of the offer would be “the end”.
He told the BBC: “It is. I’ve made it very clear there is not a bottomless pit of taxpayers’ money.
“I think they’ve got a very fair offer and it’s comparable to what you’ve got in the private sector, and I hope members of the union get the opportunity to set out their views on it.”