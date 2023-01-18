Microsoft axing 10,000 roles in latest US tech jobs cull

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Around 10,000 jobs are being axed at Microsoft as the software giant becomes the latest US tech firm to announce hefty staff cuts in the face of an economic downturn.

The group said the cuts – almost 5% of its workforce – were being made in response to “macroeconomic conditions and changing customer priorities”.

It plans to complete the job losses by the end of September.

The company said it had notified employees of the layoffs, some of which begin immediately.

It declined to give a breakdown of cuts per country or give details on what the impact would be on the UK.

Microsoft has around 6,000 workers and six main offices in the UK – its Reading UK headquarters and sites in Cambridge, Edinburgh, Enfield, Manchester and Paddington.

The company said it will also be making changes to its hardware portfolio and consolidating its leased office locations.

It will take a charge of around 1.2 billion US dollars (£976 million) in the second quarter from the actions.

Details of the job cuts follow reports on Tuesday over the planned layoffs and come after Microsoft already slashed some roles last year, although numbers were not confirmed at the time.

Microsoft joins a raft of rivals in trimming their workforces on fears of a slowdown in demand as the US and global economy slows.