Microsoft probes outages after Teams and Outlook go down for thousands of users

Microsoft is investigating after its services including messaging system Teams and email platform Outlook went down for users around the world.

The service status monitoring website Downdetector recorded thousands of users reporting problems with Teams, Outlook, Microsoft 365 and XBox Live on Wednesday morning.

The site had detected 4,132 incidents of people complaining of outages on Outlook in the UK as of 7.54am on Wednesday, while 1,971 Microsoft Teams issues had been reported by just after 8.10am.

Microsoft 365 Status, an account showing updates on Microsoft 365 service incidents, tweeted: “We’re investigating issues impacting multiple Microsoft 365 services.”

It later added: “We’ve isolated the problem to a networking configuration issue, and we are analysing the best mitigation strategy to address it without causing additional impact.

“We’ll provide more information once we have additional information.”

Subsequently, at 9.26am, Microsoft 365 Status tweeted: “We’ve rolled back a network change that we believe is causing impact.

“We’re monitoring the service as the rollback takes effect.”

It later added that some customers had seen improvements as a result.

“We’re continuing to monitor the recovery across the service and some customers are reporting mitigation,” it tweeted.

“We’re also connecting the service to additional infrastructure to expedite the recovery process.”

The company said “impact is occurring” to services including Microsoft Teams, Exchange Online, Outlook, SharePoint Online, OneDrive for Business, Microsoft Graph, Power BI and Microsoft 365 Admin Center.

It has been approached for comment.