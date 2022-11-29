Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Ministers rebuked for ‘exaggerating’ nurses’ pay rises

The official statistics watchdog said the presentation of data on social media was ‘poor and misleading’.

Gavin Cordon
Tuesday 29 November 2022 20:24
Nurses (Victoria Jones/PA)
Nurses (Victoria Jones/PA)
(PA Wire)

The Department of Health and Social Care has been rebuked by the official statistics watchdog over the “poor and misleading” way it presented data on nurses’ pay on social media.

Sir Robert Chote, the chair of the UK Statistics Authority, said a graph posted by the DHSC on Twitter “exaggerates” previous pay rises and risked undermining public confidence in official figures.

His intervention comes as up to 100,000 nursing staff in England, Wales and Northern Ireland prepare to take part in their biggest ever strike in a long-running dispute over pay.

This is a poor and misleading representation of the underlying data that risks damaging public confidence in the presentation of official statistics

Sir Robert Chote

He stepped in after Labour MP Andrew Gwynne complained that the “y-axis” on the graph did not start at zero but at around £20,000, creating a misleading impression about the scale of past rises.

Recommended

In reply, Sir Robert said: I agree that this is a poor and misleading representation of the underlying data that risks damaging public confidence in the presentation of official statistics by the department.

“Beginning the y-axis at around £20,000 exaggerates the proportionate increase in pay over the period and for this type of reason, breaks in axes of this sort should usually be avoided or at least shown transparently in the way they are labelled and formatted.

“In addition, the freehand way in which the lines appear to have been drawn suggests a bigger relative increase in pay for newly qualified nurses and a bigger pay premium for ‘a few years’ experience’ than the underlying data justify.”

Royal College of Nursing general secretary and chief executive Pat Cullen said  his “damning” intervention demanded an official response from Health Secretary Steve Barclay.

“Sir Robert Chote has used the strongest terms here to cut through the Government’s spin. Ministers have been found out and need to come clean,” she said.

Recommended

“The Government’s figures did not fool nursing staff who are sharing very difficult stories of personal financial hardship.

“A new and honest debate on nursing pay should show how experienced nurses have lost 20% in real terms in the last decade.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in