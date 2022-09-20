Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Moonpig shares drop as business focuses on card sales

Add-on purchases like small gifts and chocolates had previously been seen as a good way to grow beyond cards.

August Graham
Tuesday 20 September 2022 12:10
(John Nguyen/PA)
(John Nguyen/PA)
(PA Archive)

Shares in Moonpig have dived after the business said it is prioritising sales of greeting cards as it seeks safer revenues during tough economic conditions.

Investors were worried, despite the business saying it was performing “in line with our expectations” and reiterating guidance for the full year.

The markets focused on one line which showed that Moonpig is favouring greeting cards. Add-on purchases like small gifts and chocolates had been seen as a good way to grow beyond cards.

“In the current economic environment, we have prioritised greeting card sales, which have a demonstrable track record of being resilient across the cycle, and we intend to continue this focus for the remainder of the 2023 financial year,” Moonpig said.

“The decision to prioritise cards over other product ranges also seems to have knocked investor confidence, given that add-on purchases and expanded product ranges were considered to be big drivers for growth,” said Susannah Streeter, an analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown.

Recommended

“But it seems Moonpig is battening down the hatches and focusing on its more resilient lines to try and cope with the clouded outlook ahead.”

Shares fell more than 10% after the news.

AJ Bell investment director Russ Mould said: “While it is sticking with existing guidance for now, news it is retrenching to focus on card sales – rather than the little extras like chocolates and gifts which provide useful ancillary revenue – and a return to the seasonality seen pre-Covid aren’t messages engineered to enthuse shareholders.”

The business said it expects between 58% and 60% of its revenue to come in the second half of the financial year.

But Ms Streeter said this could be “wishful thinking” after months of lower sales.

“Many more shoppers are expected to tighten their purse strings over the coming months and search for bargains as household bills mount,” she said.

“Scouting for cheaper cards and gifts are likely to be a priority for many people, rather than splashing the cash on personalised items.”

Moonpig said the average value of an order has increased year-on-year.

Recommended

Chief executive Nickyl Raithatha said: “Moonpig Group’s trading remains resilient and we are confident that full year revenue will be approximately double the level achieved three years ago.

“Against the current macroeconomic backdrop, our continued performance reflects the strength of our data-led business model and the long term opportunities in our markets.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in