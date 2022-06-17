More railway workers to be balloted for strikes over pay and jobs

More railway workers are to be balloted for strikes in escalating disputes over pay and jobs, increasing the threat of a summer of travel chaos.

The Transport Salaried Staffs Association (TSSA) served notice to ballot hundreds of workers at Southeastern, saying it was demanding a guarantee of no compulsory redundancies, no unagreed changes to terms and conditions, and a pay increase which reflects the rising cost of living.

The ballot opens on June 23 and closes on July 11, so action could start from July 25.

Our demands are simple – pay which reflects the times we live in Manuel Cortes, TSSA

The news comes ahead of strikes by the Rail, Maritime and Transport union on Network Rail (NR) and 13 train operators on June 21, 23 and 25 and a walkout on London Underground on the 21st.

Services will be crippled, with little or no sign of a last minute breakthrough to the bitter disputes.

The TSSA is also balloting hundreds of its members in NR, CrossCountry, East Midlands Railway, West Midlands Trains, Avanti West Coast, Northern, LNER and C2C in an escalating dispute across the railway.

Southeastern runs train services between London and Kent, and parts of East Sussex.

TSSA general secretary, Manuel Cortes, said: “Our members at Southeastern are seeking basic fair treatment in the teeth of a crippling cost-of-living crisis.

“Rail workers were hailed as heroes in the pandemic and now they deserve a real terms pay rise which keeps pace with inflation, rather than shouldering the burden of the Tories’ economic meltdown.

“Our demands are simple – pay which reflects the times we live in, a deal which delivers job security, and no race to the bottom on terms and conditions.”