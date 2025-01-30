Mulberry pins hopes on ‘Britishness’ to restore plunging profit

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Struggling luxury giant Mulberry has said it plans to focus more on the UK and US, rather than China, in an attempt to make the company profitable again.

Chief executive Andrea Baldo said he wants the company to focus on its “Britishness” and “cultural relevance” and simplify the business.

He laid out plans to cut costs by a quarter compared with the last financial year, following a period of “sub-optimal” performance.

Founded in 1971, London-based Mulberry is most famous for its luxury leather handbags.

But it has seen profits nosedive of late, partly as a result of waning appetite for luxury goods among Chinese consumers, previously a key market for the fashion company.

We need to get back to where we came from and return to the spirit of Mulberry Chief executive Andrea Baldo

The company said it made nearly one-fifth less in revenue over the key Christmas period than the previous year, blaming a “challenging” business environment.

That was even worse in the Asian market, where sales slumped by 28% compared with the festive period in 2023. In Europe and the US, by contrast, sales grew 11% year-on-year.

Mr Baldo said: “We need to get back to where we came from and return to the spirit of Mulberry.”

He added that for the company to succeed “the business model needs to be simplified”, including “re-prioritising the UK”.

Mulberry will also re-enter the wholesale and outlet sales markets, including by striking new deals to sell its items at John Lewis and Flannels.

The turnaround plan comes after loss-making Burberry also said it would focus more on its British history to make more sales.

Meanwhile, Mulberry has also hired a new finance head, Billie O’Connor, a former Marks & Spencer and Selfridges executive.

Mr Baldo added: “Billie has a wealth of experience working in the consumer retail space and has spent time leading finance teams through turnarounds.”