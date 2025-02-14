NatWest beats annual profit expectations as bank targets ‘new chapter’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

NatWest has reported a bigger-than-expected profit for 2024 as the bank edges closer to returning to private ownership.

Chief executive Paul Thwaite said shedding the Government’s shareholding would mark a “new, forward-looking chapter” for the British lender.

The group told investors it made an operating pre-tax profit of £6.2 billion last year, about 0.3% higher than in 2023.

This was slightly ahead of the £6.1 billion profit some analysts had been expecting.

NatWest said it benefited from lending growth during the year, with mortgage demand increasing as the property market improved and after acquiring Metro Bank’s loan book.

Deposits also increased year-on-year as savings balances grew, offsetting a decline in current account balances.

The retail bank nonetheless generated less income than in 2023, as borrowing costs started to come down and more people moved savings into accounts with higher interest rates.

This means the bank generates less from loans, but pays out more for savings.

Meanwhile, the Government’s stake in NatWest has dropped to below 7% as the bank continues on its path to privatisation, which it expects to reach later this year.

Mr Thwaite said: “As we enter a new, forward-looking chapter for NatWest Group, I am optimistic about the opportunities ahead of us to grow our business as a vital and trusted partner to our customers and the UK itself and, in doing so, create further value for our shareholders.”

He added that it was continuing work to build a “simpler, more integrated and technology-driven bank” with it targeting cost savings across the business.