Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

NatWest boss sets out plans to drive more automation across bank

Chief executive Paul Thwaite spoke about plans to simplify how the business was run and reduce costs.

Anna Wise
Thursday 06 June 2024 13:28
Chief executive Paul Thwaite said he wanted to digitise and automate more of the bank’s engagement with customers (Matt Crossick/PA)
Chief executive Paul Thwaite said he wanted to digitise and automate more of the bank’s engagement with customers (Matt Crossick/PA) (PA Wire)

The new boss of NatWest has laid out his plans to drive more automation across the bank, after shrinking its top team and as it prepares to work with a potentially new government to return entirely to private ownership.

Paul Thwaite, who became NatWest’s permanent chief executive in February, said there was a “lot to do” to simplify the business.

His remarks come a day after shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves said Labour had no plans to “deviate” from the Conservative government’s plan to offload its remaining stake in NatWest.

Given the progress we've made ... I'm pretty pleased with the trajectory and we'll hit that plan, irrespective of whether a retail offer happens or not

Paul Thwaite, NatWest chief executive

Mr Thwaite, speaking at a Goldman Sachs European Financials Conference, said: “I was encouraged, and we’ve been engaging with the current opposition quite extensively, that the shadow chancellor earlier this week visited our premises and said she had no plans to deviate from the current plan, which is to sell the whole shareholding down by 2025 to 2026.”

“Given the progress we’ve made … I’m pretty pleased with the trajectory and we’ll hit that plan, irrespective of whether a retail offer happens or not.”

The Government’s intention to launch a sale of NatWest shares to the general public this summer was put on ice after the General Election was called for July 4.

It means the retail share offer cannot take place in the run-up to the national election.

Mr Thwaite said he wanted to digitise and automate more of the bank’s engagement with customers, which could include reducing the reliance on call centres.

NatWest uses artificial intelligence (AI) for features such as its chatbot, named Cora, which handled almost 11 million customer queries last year.

It has also piloted generative AI to help with fraud detection, so reducing losses from scams, and shortening the length of time that complaints are dealt with.

While we've made an awful lot of positive progress, I'm still confident there is a fair bit to go on the productivity and efficiency front

Paul Thwaite, NatWest chief executive

The chief executive also spoke about plans to simplify how the business is run, and reduce costs to offset some of the pressures of inflation such as rising staff wages.

The bank trimmed the size of its executive committee in March, from about 15 to 10 members.

Mr Thwaite said simplifying its leadership team would have a “cascading effect” through the bank, speeding up decision making and removing crossover in terms of responsibilities.

“While we’ve made an awful lot of positive progress, I’m still confident there is a fair bit to go on the productivity and efficiency front,” he said.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in