NatWest chief ‘did not intend to underplay serious challenges in buying a home’

NatWest Group chairman Sir Howard Davies has said he “did not intend to underplay the serious challenges” people face buying homes after suggesting in an interview that it was not “that difficult” to get on the property ladder.

The major retail bank chairman had also said that prospective buyers have to save, and that “is the way it always used to be” in an interview with BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.

It provoked outrage, including from campaign group Generation Rent, which said his claims showed he was out of touch with the reality faced by many people attempting to buy a home.

Clarifying his remarks, Sir Howard said: “Given recent rate movements by lenders there are some early green shoots in mortgage pricing and while funding remains strong, my comment was meant to reflect that in this context access to mortgages is less difficult than it has been.

“I fully realise it did not come across in that way for listeners and as I said on the programme, I do recognise how difficult it is for people buying a home and I did not intend to underplay the serious challenges they face.

“People have to save much more than they did in the past and that is tough for first-time buyers.

“The role for banks in today’s environment is to lend responsibly and support customers to build a savings habit and move towards home ownership.”