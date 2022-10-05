New car market grows for second month in a row
Registrations of new cars increased by 4.6% compared with the same month in 2021, according to the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders.
The UK’s new car market recorded its second successive month of growth in September.
Registrations of new cars increased by 4.6% compared with the same month in 2021, according to the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT).
Some 225,269 new cars were registered in September, which is typically the sector’s second biggest month of the year due to new number plates being released.
Sales of new cars during the year so far are 8.2% down on the same period in 2021.
More than a million new plug-in electric cars have been registered in the UK, including 249,575 this year alone.
