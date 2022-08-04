Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

North Sea decommissioning costs fall 25% to £44.5bn

The North Sea Transition Authority says the industry has been able to cut £15 billion from the bill since 2017.

Neil Pooran
Thursday 04 August 2022 11:36
Estimates for decommissioning costs have been produced (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Estimates for decommissioning costs have been produced (Andrew Milligan/PA)
(PA Archive)

The cost of decommissioning North Sea oil and gas infrastructure has fallen by 25% to £44.5 billion over the last five years, according to estimates from the industry regulator.

The North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA) says the industry has been able to cut £15 billion from the total bill since 2017.

Decommissioning work on oil and gas infrastructure is expected to continue beyond 2060, with more than £1 billion spent on decommissioning each year until 2042.

The work is required by law but has long been an expensive and lengthy process.

The NSTA says companies in the sector have been able to make huge savings by carrying out projects more efficiently.

Recommended

In 2021, the total spend on decommissioning work was £1.2 billion, lower than the forecast £1.4 billion partly due to the impact of coronavirus.

A total of £1.2 billion was spent on decommissioning last year (Andrew Milligan/PA)
(PA Archive)

Decommissioning spend is expected to ramp up to a peak of more than £2.5 billion per year over the next two decades.

The regulator is encouraging North Sea operators to continue progress in reducing costs and prevent inflation from driving up the price.

Pauline Innes, head of decommissioning at the NSTA, said: “Delivering potential savings of £15 billion during a short period marked by extremely turbulent economic conditions should give the sector confidence as it looks to the future.

“The decommissioning market is worth tens of billions of pounds in the UK alone.

“Our industry is demonstrating that it can complete projects safely, efficiently and economically in the North Sea, and that places it in a strong position to compete for what is a big international prize.

Recommended

“The sector must not lose focus and allow inflation to drive up prices. Now is the time to build on the progress already made.

“The NSTA is determined to help the sector pick up momentum, including through the introduction of new estimates and targets.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in