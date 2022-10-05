Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Northern cities hit by increase in traffic jams due to rail strikes

Figures from location technology firm TomTom suggest the North was England’s worst-affected region for road congestion.

Neil Lancefield
Wednesday 05 October 2022 14:33
Drivers suffered severe traffic jams in northern cities on Wednesday due to the latest rail strikes (Dave Thompson/PA)
Drivers suffered severe traffic jams in northern cities on Wednesday due to the latest rail strikes (Dave Thompson/PA)
(PA Archive)

Drivers suffered severe traffic jams in northern cities on Wednesday due to the latest rail strikes.

Figures from location technology firm TomTom suggest the North was England’s worst-affected region for road congestion.

It was badly hit by the strikes as operator Northern suspended all services.

Manchester saw its congestion level hit 116% at 9am, up from 80% at the same time last week.

The level for Sheffield was 74% (up from 58%), while Liverpool’s figure was 75% (up from 60%).

Recommended

Traffic elsewhere in Britain did not appeared to be particularly increased by the strikes.

In London, the congestion level rose from 76% to 79%.

But the level fell in Birmingham (from 70% to 69%), Bristol (from 78% to 69%) and Glasgow (from 65% to 53%).

This could be due to more people working from home.

The figures represent the proportion of additional time required for journeys compared with free-flow conditions.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in