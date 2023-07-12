Nutmeg co-founder Nick Hungerford dies aged 43

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Technology entrepreneur Nick Hungerford, who set up a charity in his daughter’s name to support bereaved children, has died at the age of 43.

The co-founder of digital wealth management firm Nutmeg, who was diagnosed with a rare form of terminal bone cancer in 2019, launched Elizabeth’s Smile earlier this year to provide help and resources to children bereaved as a result of incurable disease.

The charity said in a statement posted on its website on Tuesday: “We are deeply saddened to share the news of Nick’s death.

“In loving memory of our founder, our work to make sure grieving children reach their full potential continues.

“Nick’s smile will inspire us, always.”

My daughter is not going to be condemned to a lifetime of grief, worry or disadvantage because of my illness Nick Hungerford

Mr Hungerford – a former stockbroker who set up Nutmeg with William Todd in 2011 – revealed in an interview with the Daily Telegraph last month that he was dying from Ewing sarcoma, which left him in severe pain.

He told the newspaper that treatment including chemotherapy and radiotherapy had given him more time to spend with his wife Nancy and their two-year-old daughter Elizabeth.

He set up Elizabeth’s Smile in her name to provide support to other children who have lost a parent due to terminal illness.

He got the idea for the charity in January last year when he and his wife were offered alternative therapies and family counselling to help, but was told there was nothing available for children, “despite research showing that children suffer terribly after losing a parent”.

He told the Telegraph last month: “My daughter is not going to be condemned to a lifetime of grief, worry or disadvantage because of my illness.

“She is always smiling – which cheers everyone up – and I am determined that smile won’t stop after I have gone.”

Mr Hungerford, who grew up in the West Country, first noticed something was wrong in December 2019 when he felt a pain in his right thigh.

An X-ray showed a 5in tumour in his femur and he was diagnosed with Ewing sarcoma.

He had an operation to remove his femur and replace it with titanium, as well as chemotherapy, but the cancer returned at the end of 2021.

Nutmeg paid tribute to “one of Britain’s most successful fintech entrepreneurs”.

It said: “Nick was passionate about helping empower people to achieve their full potential.

“On behalf of all Nutmeg colleagues, past and present, we are incredibly proud of the journey Nick started.”

Nutmeg was sold to US investment bank JP Morgan for almost £700 million in June 2021.

Mr Hungerford stepped down as chief executive of the fintech in 2016, then resigned as a non-executive director of the group amid a board restructure in 2019.