Ocado hits £575m fundraising target to invest in technology arm

The company’s share price has halved over the past six months.

August Graham
Tuesday 21 June 2022 09:16
The supermarket will invest the cash in its technology arm (Doug Peters/PA)
The supermarket will invest the cash in its technology arm (Doug Peters/PA)
(PA Wire)

Online retailer Ocado said it managed to hit a fundraising target of more than half a billion pounds that it plans to push into its growth plans.

The business succeeded in raising £575 million from shareholders, a target announced on Monday afternoon, by selling them new shares.

It also managed to get another £3 million from its senior management, including chief executive Tim Steiner and the firm’s finance boss, who both took advantage of the cut-price shares.

The net proceeds of the capital raise is expected to give the company enough liquidity to fund the requirements of its existing and expected customer commitments into the mid-term, driving strong growth and returns in the future

Ocado

The FTSE 100 firm had announced the move on Monday after the markets closed.

Recommended

It has also agreed a loan facility with several international banks which will let it borrow up to £300 million.

“The net proceeds of the capital raise is expected to give the company enough liquidity to fund the requirements of its existing and expected customer commitments into the mid-term, driving strong growth and returns in the future,” the firm said.

It comes as Ocado’s share price dropped by around half in just the past six months. Customers flocked to the online supermarket during lockdown, but many are now returning to old habits.

The new money will be funnelled away from the supermarket business itself and invested in the technology arm of Ocado.

Ocado Solutions, as it is called, sells automated warehouse technology to other retailers around the world.

Rising demand for groceries has seen its customers needing help to increase the number of orders they can deliver, Ocado said.

It also hopes to invest in more innovation with the cash. Financial guidance for the year remained unchanged.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in