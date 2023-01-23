Ofcom to investigate BT’s customer contract information compliance

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Ofcom has opened an investigation into BT’s compliance with its obligation to provide customers with clear and simple contract information before they sign up to a new deal, the regulator has announced.

Telecoms providers have been required to give customers contract information and a short – usually one-page – summary of the main contract terms before signing up since June last year.

However, in October Ofcom opened an investigation into EE – which is part of the BT group – after it suspected it may have failed to comply with the requirements.

Ofcom said on Monday: “We have since received information giving us reason to suspect that Plusnet – another BT subsidiary – may also have failed to comply with these requirements.

“As a result, our investigation will now consider if BT has breached Ofcom’s rules because of suspected breaches by each of these subsidiaries.

“We will gather further information and provide updates as our investigation progresses.”

The summary required of providers must include key information about the price, length of the contract and the terms and conditions if a customer decides to end their contract early.

Ofcom said the rules were an important way of helping people shop around with confidence and make informed choices about the right deal for them.