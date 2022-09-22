Jump to content

Ofgem warns Utilita and Scottish Power over failure to protect customers fully

The regulator’s action follows Utilita’s lack of support for vulnerable customers and Scottish Power’s debt repayment plans.

Josie Clarke
Thursday 22 September 2022 12:43
Ofgem is due to publish its findings from a full market review into how suppliers support customers struggling with bills (Yui Mok/PA)
(PA Archive)

Ofgem has ordered energy firms Utilita and Scottish Power to meet their obligations to protect customers following a “series of apparent failings”.

Provisional orders issued to the firms follow Utilita’s lack of support for vulnerable customers and Scottish Power’s debt repayment plans, the regulator said.

Ofgem is due to publish its findings from a full market review into how suppliers make sure they are supporting customers struggling with bills.

Ofgem enforcement and emerging issues director Cathryn Scott said: “These orders to Utilita and Scottish Power are a clear signal to suppliers about the vital importance of protecting customers.

Suppliers must consider a customer’s vulnerability and ability to pay to a closer degree

Cathryn Scott, Ofgem

“The rise in the cost of living is an increasingly important public issue, and we expect urgent and immediate action on the points raised, as well as constructive engagement with Ofgem during the process.

“Suppliers must consider a customer’s vulnerability and ability to pay to a closer degree, particularly with what is likely to be a very challenging winter for many.”

A review by Ofgem into Scottish Power found “a number of apparent failings” around the way it set debt repayment plans and dealt with customers struggling with bills.

Ofgem also found apparent failings in the way Utilita had been dealing with all customers, including vulnerable customers, those on the Priority Services Register and customers in debt.

