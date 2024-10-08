Ofwat: Full list of water firms ordered to pay penalties
Thames Water, Anglian Water and Yorkshire Water have been hit with the biggest penalties for underperformance.
Water companies will have to take £157.6 million in penalties off customer bills after Ofwat published its annual performance report into the sector.
The report revealed firms continue to miss targets on pollution, leaks and customer satisfaction.
The penalties for each water firm are as follows:
Thames Water: £56.8 million
Anglian Water: £38.1 million
Yorkshire Water: £36 million
Southern Water: £31.9 million
Welsh Water: £24.1 million
South West Water: £17.4 million
South East Water: £8 million
Wessex Water: £5.3 million
Affinity Water: £5.2 million
Bristol Water: £1.9 million
Portsmouth Water: £1.1 million
South Staffs Water: £700,000
Hafren Dyfrdwy: £200,000
Four companies were not charged a penalty, and will instead be able to charge more on bills as part of an incentives system. The amount they will be allowed to add on to bills are as follows:
United Utilities: £33.2 million
Severn Trent Water: £27.9 million
Northumbrian Water: £7.8 million
SES Water: £200,000