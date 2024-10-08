Jump to content
Ofwat: Full list of water firms ordered to pay penalties

Thames Water, Anglian Water and Yorkshire Water have been hit with the biggest penalties for underperformance.

Alex Daniel
Tuesday 08 October 2024 11:09 BST
Water firms have been ordered to pay £157.6 million in penalties (Ian Nicholson/PA)
Water firms have been ordered to pay £157.6 million in penalties (Ian Nicholson/PA)

Water companies will have to take £157.6 million in penalties off customer bills after Ofwat published its annual performance report into the sector.

The report revealed firms continue to miss targets on pollution, leaks and customer satisfaction.

The penalties for each water firm are as follows:

Thames Water: £56.8 million

Anglian Water: £38.1 million

Yorkshire Water: £36 million

Southern Water: £31.9 million

Welsh Water: £24.1 million

South West Water: £17.4 million

South East Water: £8 million

Wessex Water: £5.3 million

Affinity Water: £5.2 million

Bristol Water: £1.9 million

Portsmouth Water: £1.1 million

South Staffs Water: £700,000

Hafren Dyfrdwy: £200,000

Four companies were not charged a penalty, and will instead be able to charge more on bills as part of an incentives system. The amount they will be allowed to add on to bills are as follows:

United Utilities: £33.2 million

Severn Trent Water: £27.9 million

Northumbrian Water: £7.8 million

SES Water: £200,000

