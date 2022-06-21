Pendragon shareholders revolt against pay deals for bosses

A total of 65.51% voted against approving the annual report on directors’ remuneration for 2021 at Pendragon’s AGM on Tuesday.

Danielle Desouza
Tuesday 21 June 2022 17:49
Pendragon shareholders voted 65.5% against its annual report on directors’ remuneration (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Pendragon shareholders voted 65.5% against its annual report on directors’ remuneration (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
(PA Archive)

Shareholders in car dealership Pendragon voted against bosses’ pay and bonuses, while its chief executive was handed a bloody nose from frustrated investors.

Almost two-thirds of shareholders – 65.51% – voted against the company’s remuneration report, which outlined the pay packets and bonuses its bosses received for 2021.

It was the only resolution which was rejected at the group’s annual general meeting (AGM) on Tuesday.

Those with key roles in the group also faced the wrath of shareholders. Chief executive Bill Berman retained his role, but 35% voted against his re-election.

It came after Mr Berman was paid £3.4 million in pay and bonuses for the year.

Recommended

At the AGM 35.1% voted against the re-election of chief executive Bill Berman as director (PA)
(PA Archive)

Anders Hedin, owner of Swedish car retailer Hedin Group, a major shareholder with a 27% stake in the business, said this was “unwarranted”, in an interview with the Sunday Times.

He also told the paper: “I would like Pendragon to explain why the chief executive deserves an astonishing £3.4m in pay – the equivalent of 4% of Pendragon’s profits – and more than three times the compensation awarded to chief executives at Pendragon’s competitors.

“This is unwarranted, wasteful and totally unacceptable.”

The pandemic and Russian invasion of Ukraine have also created issues for Pendragon, with lengthy delays caused by global shortages of microchips used in vehicle electronics and wider supply chain disruption.

Dietmar Exler faced a similar situation to the chief executive at the AGM, with 39.79% voting against his re-election as senior independent director.

In addition, the company's overall remuneration policy is due to be presented to shareholders for renewal at the 2023 AGM. Between now and then the remuneration committee intends to consult further with shareholders on the formulation of the new policy

Pendragon

In a statement after the AGM, the company acknowledged the feelings of investors and said it would “consult further with shareholders”.

It said: “The board recognises the significant vote against the report on directors’ remuneration.

“In terms of implementation of the remuneration policy for 2022, the remuneration committee has already indicated an intention to revert to LTIP (long-term incentive plan) awards with a three-year performance period and two-year holding period.

Recommended

“In addition, the company’s overall remuneration policy is due to be presented to shareholders for renewal at the 2023 AGM.

“Between now and then the remuneration committee intends to consult further with shareholders on the formulation of the new policy.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in