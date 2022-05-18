Petrol and diesel prices reach new record highs
Statistics from data firm Experian Catalist show the average cost of a litre of petrol at UK forecourts on Tuesday was 167.6p.
Petrol and diesel prices have reached record highs, according to new figures.
Statistics from data firm Experian Catalist show the average cost of a litre of petrol at UK forecourts on Tuesday was 167.6p.
The previous record of 167.3p was set on March 22, the day before a 5p cut in fuel duty was implemented.
Diesel prices continue to climb to new highs, reaching an average of 180.9p per litre on Tuesday.
That was the same day Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng wrote to fuel retailers “to remind them of their responsibilities” following claims retailers hiked profits following the reduction in duty.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.