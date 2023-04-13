Premier League move to cut gambling sponsorship ‘step in the right direction’

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Campaigners have described the Premier League’s move to withdraw gambling sponsorship from the front of matchday shirts as “a step in the right direction”.

GambleAware, a charity that tackles harms caused by gambling, said the Premier League “could go further in a number of ways” but welcomed the decision.

Chief executive Zoe Osmond said: “Today’s announcement from the Premier League clearly highlights an increased awareness of gambling harms.

Gambling harms can affect anyone and this is why we’ve launched a new campaign to combat stigma and open up the conversation around gambling harms Zoe Osmond, GambleAware

“We welcome this decision as it is a step in the right direction but it could go further in a number of ways.

“Gambling harms can affect anyone and this is why we’ve launched a new campaign to combat stigma and open up the conversation around gambling harms.”

Premier League clubs have collectively agreed to withdraw gambling sponsorship from the front of matchday shirts but it will only come into effect at the end of the 2025-26 season.

Eight Premier League clubs currently have gambling companies as their front-of-shirt sponsor, and clubs will be allowed to secure new gambling sponsorship for the front of shirts until the ban commences, the PA news agency understands.

Current sponsorship deals with gambling companies can remain in place for the next three years too.

It is understood that gambling brands can feature in other areas, including on shirt sleeves and on advertising hoardings, beyond the 2025-26 season.

The Big Step, a campaign set up to stop all gambling advertising and sponsorship in football, welcomed the news but stressed the need for more changes to combat gambling’s influence in the sport.

