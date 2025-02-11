Pret A Manger drops doubling of £5 monthly coffee subscription

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Pret A Manger has dropped a planned doubling of its current £5 monthly subscription for up to five coffees a day, it has announced.

The sandwich chain has written to subscribers to tell them its Club Pret monthly subscription fee will remain at £5, saying: “At Pret, we believe in offering high-quality, organic coffee and Barista-made drinks at fantastic value.

“With Club Pret, you’ll continue to enjoy great savings on up to five Barista-made drinks per day.”

Pret had previously told subscribers that their subscription would increase to £10 a month from March 31, when a “50% off” deal ended.

It followed Pret overhauling its £360-a-year subscription in July last year in favour of 50% off up to five coffees a day for £10 a month.

The chain also removed a 20% discount on food for subscribers to end dual pricing – “something we never really got comfortable with”, it said at the time.

Under the old deal that lasted for almost four years, Club Pret membership offered up to five barista-made drinks daily for a monthly fee of £30.

In March last year, the chain implemented a crackdown to prevent Club Pret subscribers from sharing free drinks with others.

Some customers were exploiting loopholes by sharing subscription benefits, prompting the changes.

The announcement followed coffee bean prices reaching an all-time high of 4,300 US dollars (£3,356) a tonne last week, amid poor harvests, particularly in the major production areas of Brazil and Vietnam, geopolitical conflict and supply chain disruption.

But prices have continued to soar to record highs amid concerns about low stocks in Brazil, which supplies almost half of the world’s Arabica, the beans favoured by coffee shop chains.