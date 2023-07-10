Protein powder containing ‘potentially lethal’ amounts of caffeine recalled

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Shoppers have been urged not to consume a protein powder that contains “potentially lethal” amounts of caffeine.

Home Bargains has recalled 1.5kg bags of Sci-Mx Nutrition Ultra Muscle Strawberry Flavour with a best before date of March 2025.

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) said testing of the product found that it contained over 5,000mg (5g) of caffeine per serving.

If you have purchased this product, do not take the risk of consuming it Tina Potter, FSA

If consumers followed advice on the packaging to have two helpings per day, this would give them a daily dose of over 10,000mg (10g).

For most individuals, 10g of caffeine can be a lethal dose, the FSA warned.

But doses as low as 3g have been identified as lethal for certain sensitive individuals.

High levels of caffeine can cause anxiety, sleeplessness, agitation, palpitations, diarrhoea and restlessness, and individuals with a mental health condition can experience worsened psychosis Tina Potter, FSA

FSA head of incidents Tina Potter said: “If you have purchased this product, do not take the risk of consuming it.

“High levels of caffeine can cause anxiety, sleeplessness, agitation, palpitations, diarrhoea and restlessness, and individuals with a mental health condition can experience worsened psychosis.

“In this case, the exceptionally high levels of caffeine could mean the consequences are even more severe and perhaps even fatal.”

Affected products can be identified by the batch code, W110429, which can be found next to the best before date on the packaging.